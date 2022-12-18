Bigg Boss 16: Was Shalin Bhanot 'Coming To Hit' Tina Datta? EX Contestant Calls It 'Bad Influence'

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot trended on Twitter after the duo engaged in a verbal spat following Ankit Gupta's questions. Things got heated as the Uttaran actress accused Shalin of throwing something at her, expressing her displeasure over his actions. She even asked him if she was trying to hit her as he charged at her. Following the episode, the netizens and former contestants expressed their opinion on social media.

KASHMERA SHAH SLAMS SHALIN BHANOT: CANNOT PROMOTE VIOLENCE

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah shared a clip from yesterday's episode, slamming Shalin Bhanot without taking his name. She said that she cannot promote any form of violence, calling Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's fight as 'bad influence' on the younger audience.

Kashmera Shah, who was a part of Bigg Boss 1 and Bigg Boss 14, said that she cannot promote anything that hinted at domestic violence. She called out Shalin for behaviour, condoling what he did with Tina inside the BB 16 house.

"This is something I completely condone. I don't look at such fights as fake but as absolute "bad influence" on our young audience. Cannot promote anything that even hints at domestic violence or any kind of violence in a relationship. #notentertainment #BiggBoss16 #stop," Kashmera wrote on the micro-blogging site.

TINA DATTA, SHALIN BHANOT FIGHT

After Ankit Gupta asked Shalin Bhanot about choosing between his father's letter or saving Tina Datta from elimination, the latter replied that he would choose his dad's letter. An upset Tina later got into an argument with Shalin, which resulted in a major fight.

Shalin threw something in a fit of anger following which Tina asked if he was aiming at her. She also questioned him if he was 'coming to hit her'.

Tina Datta, who recently re-entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, also got engaged in a fight with Sumbul Touqeer. The two popular TV stars locked horns over ration, everyone the other housemates shocked.

It remains to be seen if Tina and Shalin will be able to resolve their differences or not. Will the duo part ways in Bigg Boss 16? Only time will tell.

Do you agree with Kashmera Shah's opinion about Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's fight inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Don't forget to share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.