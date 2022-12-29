Bigg Boss 16 BREAKING: Karan Kundrra To Enter BB 16 House Along With THIS TV Diva. Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 16 update: Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for an exciting Weekend Ka Vaar episode as the makers have planned special surprises for the housemates and the viewers. If you are wondering what's in store for you on New Year 2023, you have come at the right place. The production house and the channel have decided to take things a notch higher by welcoming new guests on Bigg Boss 16. Yes, you read that right!

As per the latest buzz, the makers have invited a popular TV star for the upcoming episodes. We are talking about Karan Kundrra. The Bigg Boss 15 second runner-up will be seen on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, as part of the New Year 2023 celebrations.

Read on to know what you can expect from the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss 16: New Entries In BB 16 House Bigg Boss 16: New Entries In BB 16 House Before you jump to any conclusion and start believing that Karan Kundrra is coming as a wildcard contestant. We have to stop you right there. The TV heartthrob will come as a special guest and he will interact with the Bigg Boss 16 contestants, playing interesting games with them. The Kitni Mohabbat Hai star is rumoured to be promoting his upcoming fantasy based show on Colors channel. The weekend drama will also star Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in lead roles and will focus on the story of two were-wolves. Bigg Boss 16: Karan Kundrra Is Not Coming Alone The TV hunk will be seen with another popular celebrity on Bigg Boss 16. Can you guess who is she? Well, she is none other than Jannat Zubair Rahmani. The Tu Aashiqui actress, who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, will appear alongside Karan Kundrra on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. It will be interesting to see whom she will support in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Advertisement Dharmendra To Appear In Bigg Boss 16 Dharmendra To Appear In Bigg Boss 16 We told you that the makers have planned special surprises for all the viewers of Bigg Boss 16. Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra will also be seen gracing the stage along with Salman Khan. The Sholay star had made appearances earlier on the reality show and we cannot wait to see his fun banter with B-town's Bhaijaan, who celebrated his birthday on December 27, 2022. Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Adatia will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house and make the contestants participate in different activities to celebrate New Year.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 has been extended for four weeks due to popular demand. The reality show will now end its journey on February 12, 2023 instead of January. The makers decided to extend the season as the show is garnering decent TRPs and grabbing eyeballs on social media.

Are you excited to see Karan Kundrra back in Bigg Boss house? We look forward to reading your thoughts about the show. Drop a post @Filmibeat.

