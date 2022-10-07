Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Salman Khan Enter The Bigg Boss House


The most awaited episode of Bigg Boss is finally here. And this time, it's a day early!!!! Starting this season, the Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar(WKV) will happen on Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday. That means that we can see Salman a day earlier. Unfortunately, that also means that we will say goodbye to one of our favourite contestant one day earlier as well.

As per the promos, Salman Khan will host the first WKV of the season inside the house itself. Salman appreciates Abdu Rozik and gifts him the 2kg dumbbells that he asked for on the first day. We will also get to see dance performances by Gori Lagori and Sumbul Touqeer. Who will win the battle, that's up to Bhai, to decide.

The promo also showed a fight between Manya Singh and Shreejita De wherein, Manya insults the latter by saying that she is 'just a TV actress' while she represented the country. Salman will take up the case, but only time will tell us his verdict on the matter.

A lot of exciting things are about to happen and a lot of issues are expected to be raised, stay tuned with FilmiBeat to get the live updates.

Oct 7, 2022 10:19 PM

Salman said on the event of his arrival, he will give a party. HOwever, only 10 contestants can join him. He said that he will invite one housemate and that person will invite another and so on.

Oct 7, 2022 10:17 PM

Both the girls danced beautifully. Salman then asked the housemates who performed better. By majority, Gori won.

Oct 7, 2022 10:15 PM

Salman praised Gori Nagori for her dance and asks why doesn't she gossip as she promoised. He then asked Gori to gossip to him. Salman then later asked Gori to dance and as per housemate's consensus, ordered Sumbul Touqeer to compete with her

Oct 7, 2022 10:11 PM

Salman congratulated Nimrat on becoming a captain the second time. He praised Priyanka for her performance in the week but said that she mellows down when it comes to Ankit.

Oct 7, 2022 10:08 PM

Salman asked Abdu which type of Indian girl he likes. Abdu said she needs to ber beautiful, smart, and sexy.

Oct 7, 2022 10:07 PM

Salman asks Abdu if he is missing home. Abdu said that he isn't missing much. Salman told Abdu that he is loved everywhere and told the housemates that hey should teach him hindi, but first, they should start speaking in Hindi themselves. Salman then gifts Abdu the dumbbells he asked for in the first episodes.

Oct 7, 2022 10:04 PM

Salman entered the house with a bang and a band. He asked the housemates to sing the Bigg Boss anthem.

Oct 7, 2022 10:03 PM

The show started with the unseen gossips that housemates do about each other. Nimrit complained about Tina taking her shampoo and conditioner for herself. Gori and Shreejita say that Manya is not able to properly execute her game plan

Oct 7, 2022 10:00 PM

And the first Weekend Ka Vaar Begins!!!!

