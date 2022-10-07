Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Salman Khan Enter The Bigg Boss House

The most awaited episode of Bigg Boss is finally here. And this time, it's a day early!!!! Starting this season, the Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar(WKV) will happen on Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday. That means that we can see Salman a day earlier. Unfortunately, that also means that we will say goodbye to one of our favourite contestant one day earlier as well.

As per the promos, Salman Khan will host the first WKV of the season inside the house itself. Salman appreciates Abdu Rozik and gifts him the 2kg dumbbells that he asked for on the first day. We will also get to see dance performances by Gori Lagori and Sumbul Touqeer. Who will win the battle, that's up to Bhai, to decide.

The promo also showed a fight between Manya Singh and Shreejita De wherein, Manya insults the latter by saying that she is 'just a TV actress' while she represented the country. Salman will take up the case, but only time will tell us his verdict on the matter.

A lot of exciting things are about to happen and a lot of issues are expected to be raised, stay tuned with FilmiBeat to get the live updates.

Salman said on the event of his arrival, he will give a party. HOwever, only 10 contestants can join him. He said that he will invite one housemate and that person will invite another and so on.