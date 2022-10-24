Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar October 23 Highlights: Karan Johar Slams Gautam For His Comment About Soundarya

The October 23 episode of Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar witnessed special host Karan Johar taking a dig at Gautam and Soundarya. Archana was then seen saying that Vig is playing the love card but his heart is not in it. This was followed by Karan teasing Tina. The latter was also of the opinion that Gautam and Soundarya have a love-and-hate relationship. Johar noted that their equation changes daily but it is just for cameras.

However, Soundarya defended the relationship and so did Vig, Soon, Manya was asked to explain her statement about Soundarya. The host played the clip where Manya is seen saying that Soundarya has feelings for both Shalin and Gautam. Manya added that she knows Soundarya from outside but the latter denies knowing Manya. In the meantime, Shalin got upset about the touching comment.

Soundarya once again defended herself and said that she has a great bond with Shalin. However, Karan shared that people feel like their relationship is a set-up for the show. Johar also blamed Gautam for creating wrong image of Soundarya and for his misogynistic comments. This was following by the host scolding Shalin as well and telling him that this is not a couple show.

Later, Soundarya and Manya got into a fight whilst Nimrit and Archana were seen consoling Gautam. Archana advised Gautam that he needs to play for himself and win the show. Archana then went on to tell Soundarya that she has been played by Gautam as someone might have told him that he needs a love angle to survive Bigg Boss. On the other hand, Abdu was seen telling Gori to control her temper. Manya and Soundarya then ended up fighting in front of Karan which was followed by the phataka game.