Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Gets A Special Gift Ft Ankit Gupta & It Is Not What You Think
Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have been among the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss 16 and there are no second thoughts about it. The Udaariyan couple has managed to win hearts with their adorable chemistry on the popular reality show and it has been a treat to watch them together in one frame. However, Ankit's elimination last week left everyone heartbroken and everyone has been sympathising with Priyanka. It goes without saying that Priyanka has been missing Ankit a lot as he was her support system in the house.
And now, Ankit and Priyanka have been making the headlines once again as the latter will reportedly be getting a special gift during the weekend. According to recent reports, makers will be seen playing a message from Ankit for Priyanka. And while all of you might feel like it will be a message rooting for Priyanka or a love message for her, this quirky message featuring Ankit Gupta will leave you amused. Reportedly, this message will be mere snores hinting towards Ankit. To note, Ankit was often seen being pointed out for being lazy in the house and was even schooled for the same on the show.
Well, if the reports turned out to be true, this quirky message will leave everyone quite amused. Meanwhile, Ankit has been rooting for Priyanka. During an interview with Times Now, Ankit said, "Now, Priyanka is solo and hurt. Abhi wo puri sherni banegi aur woh saare gharwalon ki vaat laga degi (She will become a tigress and will destroy other housemates). She is very much clear and opinionated. She always plays with her heart". He also claimed that for him Priyanka is the winner of Bigg Boss 16. "For me, Priyanka is the winner of the show. I feel Priyanka, Shiv, Sajid sir, Archana and Shalin would be in the top 5," he added.
On a related note, Priyanka has been nominated for elimination this week with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Vikas Manaktala, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma. It will be interesting to see who will get eliminated this week from Bigg Boss 16.
