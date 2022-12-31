Bigg Boss 16: REAL Reason Why Salman Slammed Archana Gautam Alone In Living Area REVEALED

Colors TV's hit reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Hindi film superstar Salman Khan, is now in its second half and is getting more interesting with each passing day.

In last night's (December 30) episode, Salman asked all housemates to go inside their rooms and bashed Archana Gautam alone in the living area.

While a section of Bigg Boss 16 viewers weren't happy with this 'special treatment' given to the 'silbatta queen', the real reason behind Salman's this action has been revealed now.

The Khabri, the popular Twitter handle that regularly shares updates related to the controversial show on social media, has revealed that Salman bashed Archana alone as he also slammed her for things related to the outside world which can't be discussed in front of other contestants.

The tweet read, "EXCLUSIVE One of the important reason that #SalmanKhan took class of #ArchanaGautam alone was: She was bashed for so many things, which were related to outside world, party, which are hidden from other HMs. #SalmanKhan also told her this part will be cut from main episode."

Take a look at the post below: