Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Calls Sreejita De 'Bhangaar'; MC Stan Targets Vikkas Manaktala On Weekend Ka Vaar

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 has been fetching much better TRPs as compared to the last two seasons and fans are loving the twists introduced by makers every now and then.

The controversial reality show premiered in October this year and after two months, the team finally introduced two wild card entries - Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala.

After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16 in the second week, Sreejita has now re-entered the show while Vikkas is the first proper wild-card contestant of the current season who finally entered the BB house in last night's (December 9) episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

In tonight's (December 10) episode, Salman will introduce an interesting task in which the housemates have to choose who among the wild cards, Sreejita and Vikkas, is angaar (best) and who is bhangaar (junk).

As shown in the latest promo posted on the official social media handle of Colors TV, Tina is seen choosing Vikkas as angaar while she calls Sreejita bhangaar. Salman then sarcastically comments about Tina calling her 'best friend' Sreejita bhangaar.

Later, Shiv is seen saying that Sreejita is angaar according to him as she's looking very confident and is openly sharing her strong opinions.

Advertisement

At last, MC Stan can be seen targeting Vikkas Manaktala during the task. Calling him bhangaar, Stan says that he wants Vikkas to wake up and play the game. In reply, the Left Right Left actor states that Stan is doing nothing on the show. Things then took an ugly turn when Stan tries to throw trash on Vikkas' head.

Take a look at the promo below:

Well, the promo indeed looks promising. Don't you agree? Now, it'll be interesting to see if Stan and Vikkas will become the new enemies inside the Bigg Boss 16 house or not.

For the unversed, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got nominated for eviction earlier this week. In the last two weeks, no evictions happened in Bigg Boss 16 and it's certain that one among the four nominated contestants will bid goodbye to the show this time.

Who do you think will get evicted this week? Tell us in the comments section below.

Also, keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16!