Bigg Boss 16: Did Nimrit’s Mom Called Abdu Rozik Post His Exit & Asked To Maintain Distance From The Actress?

Bigg Boss 16 Update: All the contestants of Colors TV's controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, will be seen welcoming New Year 2023 with each other inside the Bigg Boss house.

While the celebration will be entertaining just like in previous seasons, viewers are also excited for the last Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of 2022. The latest promos show that Salman will be seen bashing Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam for their ugly fights in the last few days.

Not just these two, the host will reportedly be criticising Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as well. Yes, you read that right! According to the online buzz, the Choti Sarrdaarni actress will get bashed for crying multiple times over Abdu Rozik maintaining distance from her since his re-entry.

According to The Khabri, popular Twitter handle that shares Bigg Boss 16 updates, Salman will make it clear that Abdu's team has asked him to do so. He'll also reveal that Nimrit's mother also called Abdu and asked him to maintain his distance from her. Yes, you read that right!

The tweet read, "Exclusive #WeekendKaVaar #SalmanKhan while taking class of #NimritKaur for being emotional by #Abdu maintaining distance. #Abdu is doing it because many people outside told him, Abdu's team and in that team, your #Mom is also included who made a phone call to #AbduRozik."

Take a look at the post below: