Bigg Boss 16: Adbu’s Alleged Re-Entry To Maniesh Paul Co-Hosting With Salman, Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar
Bigg Boss 16: Another Weekend Ka Vaar with host Salman Khan is around the corner and fans are already excited about it. The upcoming weekend episodes will be extra special as housemates will be seen celebrating Christmas inside the Bigg Boss house.
While loyal viewers are excited about how Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta and other Bigg Boss 16 contestants will celebrate the festival, the makers have planned several exciting things for them.
From Abdu Rozik's alleged re-entry to Maniesh Paul hosting the show with Salman Khan, here's all you need to know about the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.
Abdu Rozik’s Re-Entry
As per the ongoing buzz, everyone's favourite Abdu Rozik might re-enter the Bigg Boss 16 house during Weekend Ka Vaar. For the unversed, he walked out a few days ago due to some unavoidable professional commitment. His exit left all the housemates sad. Especially, his friends including Shiv and Nimrit have been missing him a lot. However, an official confirmation regarding his re-entry is still awaited.
Riteish-Genelia As Guests
Last week, Ranveer Singh's Cirkus team graced the show. This time, Bollywood's cute couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be seen as guests on Bigg Boss 16. They'll be seen promoting their Marathi film Ved also featuring Salman in a cameo.
Maniesh Paul To Co-Host With Salman
According to reports, Maniesh Paul is all set to share the Bigg Boss stage with Salman Khan. Both of them will be seen entertaining the audience with their fun antics. Earlier too, fans loved their camaraderie during Dabangg Tours and award functions.
Discussion On Shalin-Stan’s Fight & Threats
During this week's nomination task, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan were seen indulging in another nasty fight. During the ugly argument, both of them were seen abusing each other once again and Stan even threatened Shalin. Later, the actor's parents even released an open letter criticizing the popular rapper. Salman is likely to discuss the same during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.
Twist In Eviction
It's been a long time since a contestant got evicted from Bigg Boss 16. Interestingly, this week too, the voting lines are closed. As per the online buzz, there might be some twist in eviction this time. However, only time will tell if someone will bid adieu to the reality show this week or not.
This Week’s Nominated Contestants
This week, Tina Datta, Srijeeta De, Vikkas Manaktala, and Ankit Gupta got nominated for eviction after the task. Keep watching this space for updates related to the eviction.
- Bigg Boss 16: Netizens SLAM Sajid Khan For Allegedly Bullying Sumbul; Say ‘He Always Gaslights Everyone’
- Bigg Boss 16 Update: Kamya Punjabi, Rajiv Adatia Back Priyanka Choudhary As She Chooses Ankit Gupta Over Money
- Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's RE-ENTRY Gets MASSIVE Rating But Priyanka Choudhary Is The REAL 'TRP Queen'
- LATEST TRP RATINGS: Taarak Mehta Makes Splashing Entry In List Of Top 10 Shows, Bigg Boss 16 Shines Again
- Bigg Boss 16 Update: Here’s When Abdu Rozik Might Re-Enter The BB House; DEETS Inside
- Ent LIVE Updates: RRR, Chhello Show Shortlisted For Oscars; Gauahar Makes 1st Appearance post Pregnancy News
- Bigg Boss 16| EX Contestant Takes Dig At Sajid Khan As He Predicts Ankit Gupta's Eviction: Waise Ab Toh...
- Bigg Boss 16| Sreejita De Says Tina Datta Cannot 'Live Without Boys' Attention': Bahut Logo Ke Ghar Todne...
- Bigg Bos 16: Shalin Bhanot's Parents 'Worried' As They Get Threats From MC Stan Fans, Share Open Letter
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Fees CUT By 50 Percent After Extension? Actress' Father Reveals TRUTH
- Bigg Boss 16 MyGlamm Winner: Priyanka Choudhary BEATS Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Becomes Face Of Season
- Bigg Boss 16: Vijay Vikram Singh, Man Behind Bigg Boss Voice Enters Show For THIS Reason; WATCH VIDEO