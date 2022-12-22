Bigg Boss 16: Adbu’s Alleged Re-Entry To Maniesh Paul Co-Hosting With Salman, Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar

Abdu Rozik’s Re-Entry

As per the ongoing buzz, everyone's favourite Abdu Rozik might re-enter the Bigg Boss 16 house during Weekend Ka Vaar. For the unversed, he walked out a few days ago due to some unavoidable professional commitment. His exit left all the housemates sad. Especially, his friends including Shiv and Nimrit have been missing him a lot. However, an official confirmation regarding his re-entry is still awaited.

Riteish-Genelia As Guests

Last week, Ranveer Singh's Cirkus team graced the show. This time, Bollywood's cute couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be seen as guests on Bigg Boss 16. They'll be seen promoting their Marathi film Ved also featuring Salman in a cameo.

Maniesh Paul To Co-Host With Salman

According to reports, Maniesh Paul is all set to share the Bigg Boss stage with Salman Khan. Both of them will be seen entertaining the audience with their fun antics. Earlier too, fans loved their camaraderie during Dabangg Tours and award functions.

Discussion On Shalin-Stan’s Fight & Threats

During this week's nomination task, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan were seen indulging in another nasty fight. During the ugly argument, both of them were seen abusing each other once again and Stan even threatened Shalin. Later, the actor's parents even released an open letter criticizing the popular rapper. Salman is likely to discuss the same during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Twist In Eviction

It's been a long time since a contestant got evicted from Bigg Boss 16. Interestingly, this week too, the voting lines are closed. As per the online buzz, there might be some twist in eviction this time. However, only time will tell if someone will bid adieu to the reality show this week or not.

This Week’s Nominated Contestants

This week, Tina Datta, Srijeeta De, Vikkas Manaktala, and Ankit Gupta got nominated for eviction after the task. Keep watching this space for updates related to the eviction.