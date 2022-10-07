Bigg Boss 16 Weekly Highlights: Here’s All That Took Place Inside The Bigg Boss House In The First Week

The first week of Bigg Boss 16 was a rather eventful affair as the contestants really gave their best in raising the drama quotient of the house. There were many fights, arguments, tasks and fun activities that took place in the very first few days of the show. Ahead of this week's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, let us take a look at a few key highlights of the week.

Nimrit Gets Reprimanded By Bigg Boss

On the very first day, Bigg Boss called Nimrit to the confession room and told her that he will be keeping a stern eye on the captain and can fire her from the job. It must be noted that not everyone was following the rules and as a result, captain Nimrit had to face the wrath of Bigg Boss.

First Nominations In the House

Bigg Boss announced the nomination task on the second day with a big twist. This year, Bigg Boss made it very clear that he wasn’t interested in listening to the contestant's image-conscious and sugar-coated reasons. MC Stan, Sajid, Gori Lagori, and Gautam ended up getting nominated this week. However, since Tina, Soundarya, and Manya apologized after nominating the contestants, Bigg Boss punished them to do all the housework from cleaning to cooking.

Kili Paul Enters The House

On Day 4, Bigg Boss announced a talent-based competition between Abdu and MC Stan. The duo had Shiv and Sumbul as their respective managers and their job was to convince the other contestants to collaborate with their artist. The winning team would gain a special power to move the housemates from their assigned bedrooms.

The contest was kick-started by special guest Kili Paul. The Tanzanian influencer danced his way into the house and performed reels with Abdu and Stan. Sumbul and Stan ended up convincing more housemates to back them in the game. As a result, they earned the special privilege of deciding or changing any housemate’s bed till the lights go off.

Nimrit Gets Fired From Her Captaincy

On Day 5, Bigg Boss informed Nimrit that she was being fired from her captaincy as many contestants were spotted flouting the rules of the house. However, he granted her a chance to redeem herself as captain whilst announcing a challenge. Bigg Boss informed the other housemates that the first person to ring the gong in the garden area will qualify as a contender for captaincy.

The housemates immediately rushed outside and Shalin managed to hit the gong first. The task required both the contenders to balance the baskets on their heads while the other housemates had to fill items into the basket of the contender they wish to overthrow. Eventually, Nimrit managed to win the task and renew her captaincy.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is all set to preside over 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar’ inside the house for the first time. It will be interesting to see which of the aforementioned topics he ends up discussing with the housemates. Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday - Sunday at 9.30 PM only on Colors TV.