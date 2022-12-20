Who Is Mahir Pandhi, Rumoured Boyfriend Of Bigg Boss 16’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia? All You Need To Know

Bigg Boss 16: TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is among the most popular contestants on Colors TVs controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan.Ever since her entry inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, she is winning hearts for being real and honest. Her strong friendship with co-contestants Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik has been among the highlights of the current season.The loyal viewers of Bigg Boss 16 must be aware of Abdus love for the Choti Sarrdaarni nbsp;star. However, the TV star always made it clear that she considers him a friend and already has a boyfriend outside.ALSO READ: nbsp;Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Isnt The REAL Name Of Udaariyaan Actress, She Changed It In 2019; Deets HereDespite mentioning several times that shes already in a relationship, Nimrit never mentioned the name of her boyfriend. However, as per the ongoing buzz, she is in a relationship with Mahir Pandhi.Wondering who is Mahir? Well, we have all the information about him. Lets take a look at it here. Who Is Mahir Pandhi? Mahir Pandhi is an actor-model by profession who hails from Delhi-NCR and has now made a name for himself in the entertainment industry.ALSO READ: Shiv Thakare To Bani J, 6 Roadies Contestants Who Participated In Bigg Boss & Won Hearts Early Career Back in 2018, Mahir participated in and won the first season of Top Model India. Back then, he was 21 years old. The show aired on Colors Infinity and was judged by Lisa Haydon, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Atul Kasbekar, and Shibani Dandekar. As his prize, he earned a one-year modelling contract with Bling Entertainment Solution. Advertisement Acting Debut After making a mark for himself in the modeling industry, he tried his hands at acting and played pivotal roles in a few web shows including MX Players Pawan & Pooja and ALTBalajis Bebakee. Entry In Choti Sarrdaarni Last year, he entered Colors TVs popular show Choti Sarrdaarni opposite Nimrit after the generation leap. He rose to fame after playing the new male lead Rajveer, husband of female lead Seher (Nimrit). He won several hearts with his performance. The show went off-air earlier this year. Nimrit-Mahir’s Alleged Love Story Reportedly, Nimrit and Mahir fell in love with each other on the sets of Choti Sarrdaarni and are still going strong. However, they are yet to make their relationship official. While Nimrit is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, Mahir often posts adorable pictures and messages for her on social media. Recently, there was a buzz that Mahir might enter the reality show as a wild card contestant. Looks like, things didnt work out between him and the makers as Vikkas Manaktala and Sreejita De finally were introduced as the wild card participants.