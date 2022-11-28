Bigg Boss 16 Wild Card Entry: ‘Golden Boys’ Sanjay Gujar, Sunny Nanasaheb Confirmed For Salman’s Show

It's been almost two months since Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, started airing on Colors TV.

Many popular names including Shalin Bhanot, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, and Shiv Thakare among others are currently seen as participants in the controversial reality show.

While Bigg Boss 16 is faring much better on the TRP charts in comparison to the last two seasons, the makers are reportedly planning to introduce wild card entries to make the show more interesting and entertaining for the viewers.

While many popular names are currently doing the rounds to enter as wild card participants, Sanjay Gujar and Sunny Nanasaheb have confirmed their entries on the show. Yes, you read that right!