Bigg Boss 16 Wild Card Entry: ‘Golden Boys’ Sanjay Gujar, Sunny Nanasaheb Confirmed For Salman’s Show
It's been almost two months since Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, started airing on Colors TV.
Many popular names including Shalin Bhanot, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, and Shiv Thakare among others are currently seen as participants in the controversial reality show.
While Bigg Boss 16 is faring much better on the TRP charts in comparison to the last two seasons, the makers are reportedly planning to introduce wild card entries to make the show more interesting and entertaining for the viewers.
While many popular names are currently doing the rounds to enter as wild card participants, Sanjay Gujar and Sunny Nanasaheb have confirmed their entries on the show. Yes, you read that right!
‘Bigg Boss’ Entry Confirmed
Recently, 'Bigg Boss' introduced Fahmaan Khan as the first wild-card entry. However, later, it was revealed that he entered 'Bigg Boss 16' only to promote his new show 'Dharam Patni'. However, Sanjay Gujar and Sunny Nanasaheb are now all set to enter the controversial reality series.
Taking to Instagram, the duo shared the news with the fans and posted a picture of the 'Bigg Boss 16' logo. In the caption, they wrote, 'FINALLY DREAM COMES TRUE #bigboss16 ENTRY (heart emoji).'
Who Are Sanjay and Sunny?
While Sunny is a businessman-cum-film financier, Sanjay aka Bunty is an entrepreneur by profession. They are also known as 'golden guys' due to their gold jewellery. They are now looking forward to stepping inside the 'Bigg Boss 16'. Well, we just hope that this isn't any publicity gimmick.
Other Rumoured Names
Currently, several other popular names including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's rumoured beau Mahir Pandhi, Srijeeta De, and Ridhima Pandit are also said to be in talks to enter the show as wild card contestants. However, an official announcement is still awaited. Keep watching this space for more updates.
- Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Shiv Thakare’s Buddy MC Stan Was Accused Of Assault By Ex-GF?
- Dalljiet Kaur Expresses Displeasure Over Shalin Bhanot Dragging Their Son’s Name During Arguments In Bigg Boss
- Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Abuses Shiv Thakare During Nominations And The Reason Will Leave You SHOCKED; WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Nominates Sumbul Touqeer Khan For Elimination And Her Reaction Is EPIC
- Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan Elated With Bhediya Reviews, Aditya Wishes Yami On Her Birthday
- Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Refuses To Get Drenched In Cold Water, Says ‘Bigg Boss Aapka Zaada Ho Raha Hai’
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Become The New Captain Of The House?
- Bigg Boss 16: 'He Is Pathetic' Say Netizens As They Demand Sajid Khan's Eviction From The Show
- Entertainment News Updates: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale; Bhediya’s Decent Performance At BO
- Bigg Boss 16: Did Salman Khan Actually Cheat On Kajol 24 Years Ago? Watch Promo To Find Out
- Bigg Boss 16: Faisal Shaikh To Enter As Wild-Card? Here’s What Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Finalist Said
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s Show To Have Double Elimination? Here’s What We Know