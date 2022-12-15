Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala Actress-Wife Is Proud Of His Journey So Far; Calls Him ‘Yaaron Ka Yaar’

Guunjan Happy With Vikkas’ Game

Gunnjan talked about Vikkas' journey in an interview with ETimes and said, 'I am really very proud of his journey so far. In this one week, he has handled the situations inside the Bigg Boss 16 house with grace and dignity. He is standing up for the right things, voicing his opinion with utmost honesty. Vikkas's strength lies in his character, he is all heart, brutally honest, mentally strong and spiritually grounded.'

Vikkas Is ‘Yaaron Ka Yaar’

Praising her husband further, Guunjan stated, 'Woh yaaron Ka yaar hai. He is the peacemaker amongst the people who like him and ask for his opinion. Fake personalities, dual personalities and loud voices irks him the most. And most importantly, unhe ghar mein gandgi bilkul pasand nahi. He endorses cleanliness in all ways.'

Vikkas’ Performance In Bigg Boss 16

Vikkas entered the show last week and everyone praised his strong personality on the very first day. Since then, he is often seen sharing his opinions openly and he even indulged in arguments with co-contestants Sreejita De and Shiva Thakare. So far, he has done well for himself. However, he still needs time to make a strong connection with loyal viewers.

Who Is Vikkas’ Wife Guunjan Walia

For the unversed, Vikkas' wife Guunjan Walia Manaktala is a popular TV actress who is best known for playing the lead role in ZEE TV's hit show Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann. She has also been a part of other popular TV serials like Kesar, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, and Naagin.

Vikkas-Gunjan’s Love Story

They first met each other fleetingly at an event management company. Six months later, they bumped into each other once again and exchanged numbers. Soon, they become good friends and eventually fell in love with each other. In 2015, Vikkas and Gunjan tied the knot with each other and are in a happy space since then.