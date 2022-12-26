Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Reveals His Top 3 Contestants Including Priyanka; Shares Who He Sees As The Winner

Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a massive twist in the game after Ankit Gupta was eliminated. He was nominated with Tina Datta, Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala and was evicted on the basis of the votes from the housemates. Needless to say, Ankit's eviction left everyone heartbroken and his rumoured girlfriend Priyanka Choudhary was seen crying inconsolably. And now that the Udaariyan actor is out of the house, he has a lot to speak about his journey on the popular reality show.

During his recent interview with Mid Day, Ankit opened up on his top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 and named Priyanka, Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan. He further went on to emphasise that he sees Priyanka as the winner of the season and was seen rooting for him. Ankit also spoke about who are the most undeserving contestants in the house and said, "Sumbul because no one can understand her personality. I was told I was quiet but with her, she says that is not her personality and she does not understand why she is being portrayed that way. MC Stan wanted to go home from the very beginning but is there because of the love of his supporters".

Meanwhile, Ankit has been making the headlines for his special gesture towards Priyanka's family post elimination. According to media reports, Ankit had called Priyanka's family post eviction and assured them that the Udaaryian actress is a fighter and is doing extremely well in the house.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness an exciting nomination round wherein 8 contests will be nominated for elimination. This includes Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala and Soundarya Sharma. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the popular reality show this week.