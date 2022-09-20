Sofia Hayat was once again hospitalised after she collapsed due to extensive amount of workout. It must be noted that the Bigg Boss 7 fame actress was once previously hospitalised after her body salts fell dangerously low.
Bigg Boss 7’s Sofia Hayat Gets Hospitalised Again After Collapsing; Opens Up About Her ‘Near Death Experience’
She recently opened up about the incident with ETimes TV and said, “I was admitted to Chelsea and Westminster hospital in an emergency. I collapsed. I am still not in the best of myself. They ran a few tests. Next week I am seeing a specialist for a possible hernia. It can be possible because I did chin stand yoga and I popped something in the upper chest area. It might be due to too much exercise.”
She went on to add, “So I am not doing anything at the moment. I am being very careful as not to over exert myself. I think too much exercise is bad for you from your 20s to 40s. No matter what social media tells us. We need to be gentle with ourselves. When I collapsed and was hospitalised I felt like I was having an organ failure. There was a wonderful nurse assistant, who helped me open my eyes.”
The actress, who is now a spiritual healer, also spoke about forgiving people and how it has helped her heal. Sofia said that she has realised she needs to forgive a few people such as Armaan Kohli and that she holds no grudges against him. She even mentioned forgiving her ex-husband and everybody who hurt her. Hayat feels this is very important to her, especially after going through the near-death experience. For the uninitiated, Sofia and Armaan had turned enemies after the latter hit her during their stay in Bigg Boss 7.
