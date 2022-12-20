Bigg Boss 7 Winner Gauahar Khan Pregnant With First Child, Shares Good News In Cutest Way - WATCH

It's time to send congratulatory messages to Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar as the couple is all set to welcome their first child together. On Tuesday (December 20), the two lovebirds announced that they will become parents in the cutest way possible.

GAUAHAR ANNOUNCES PREGNANCY DAYS BEFORE 2ND ANNIVERSARY

Ahead of their second wedding anniversary, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced her pregnancy by sharing a cute post on social media. The couple, who tied the knot on December 25, 2020, will welcome their first child after two years of marriage.

The soon-to-be parents shared a cute video on their respective Instagram handles to inform fans that they will be welcoming a little bundle of joy into their family next year. We cannot help but gush over the animated clip that they posted on social media while announcing her pregnancy.

Gauahar Khan asked her fans to send their love and blessings for their yet-to-be born baby. The Bigg Boss 7 winner wrote, "Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem . Need all your love and prayers . Masha Allah."

As soon as they dropped the video, fans started congratulating them in the comments section. They flooded their comments section with their messages and wishes.

Mahhi Vij, Jasleen Matharu, Yuvika Chaudhary, Kriti Kharbanda, Kishwer Merchant and other celebs dropped comments on the post to extend their wishes to Gauahar and Zaid. Kishwer, who is also a proud mommy of a baby boy, wrote, "I knew , I knew looking at your posts lately , so happy for u guys."

On the professional front, Gauhar Khan was last seen in the web series Shiksha Mandal. She essayed the role of Anuradha Singh Srivastava in the crime drama series, which premiered on MX Player.

CELEBS WHO ARE EXPECTING FIRST CHILD

It's the season of babies in tinsel town. Last week, Ram Charan and Upasana announced that they are all set to become parents after 10 years of marriage. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan director Atlee surprised his followers when he informed them about his wife Krishna Priya's pregnancy.

Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda is also pregnant with her first child. The TV diva flaunted her baby bump while striking a pose for the camera during her maternity photoshoot.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar.

Stay tuned for more updates!