Bigg Boss Marathi 4: After Rakhi Sawant, Her Bigg Boss 14 Frenemy Arshi Khan To Enter The Show?

Bigg Boss Marathi 4, hosted by Mahesh Majhrekar, premiered in October this year and has been getting more interesting with each passing day. As a new twist, the makers recently introduced challengers in the controversial reality show which airs on Colors Marathi.

Rakhi Sawant, who has entertained fans with her recent stints in Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15, recently entered the Marathi show as a challenger along with Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 finalist Aroh Welankar, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner Vishhal Nikam and his popular co-contestant Mira Jagganath.

With their entry, the show has got great fresh energy. As expected, Rakhi Sawant is making her presence felt with her funny antics inside the Marathi Bigg Boss house, the latest buzz suggests that the show might witness the entry of another challenger.

Well, we're talking about Rakhi's Bigg Boss 14 frenemy Arshi Khan. Yes, you read that right! Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, "Arshi was supposed to enter earlier but as she was in Punjab for her prior work commitments she couldn't enter the show. She is now back and might be entering the show this coming weekend. It will be fun to see her pairing with Rakhi Sawant as the duo got much popularity for being frenemies, while featuring in Hindi show."

This is indeed a great piece of news for the fans of Arshi Khan. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

For the unversed, Arshi became a household name after entering Bigg Boss 11 as a commoner. While the successful season had many popular names as contestants including Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde, viewers loved her interesting personality and she was among the most talked-about participants.

Later, she entered Bigg Boss 14 as one of the challengers. While Rubina Dilaik won the show, Arshi and Rakhi's interesting camaraderie grabbed many eyeballs. Well, we just can't wait to see them clashing once again in Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

Recently, Arshi Khan opened up about her personal life and revealed that she's dating a businessman. Talking about him, she told BT, "He is not a part of my industry. He is a businessman. I plan to tie the knot after a year. However, I don't want to make my relationship public. That's my personal life. After my stint on Bigg Boss 14, I decided I would keep my relationship and personal life under wraps, or else I expose myself to scrutiny and are judged for everything. Usse accha guard your personal life and be open about your professional life. Also, I don't appreciate ki aaj mera boyfriend ye hai, kal koi aur hai aur parso koi aur. Kabhi ye boyfriend aur kabhi woh, logo ko pata hi nahi chalta ki hai kaun aur gaya kaun (laughs!)."

Stay tuned for more updates!