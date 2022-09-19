Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Akshara Singh On Alleged MMS Video: Not Going To Cry Over Such A Cheap Act

As per ETimes TV report, in an interview with a news portal, she neither confirmed nor denied being in the video. But the actress has slammed those who did such an act and said that she doesn't care about all these things and is not going to cry over such a cheap act.

After Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora, Bhojpuri actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh has become a victim of alleged MMS scandal. The recent leak has left Akshara and her fans in a big shock. Social media has been split into two groups over the video, while one group feels that the lady in the video is not Akshara while the other group disagrees.

She was quoted as saying, "Whoever did such an act, I do not care about all these things. Someone made a statement. Even I haven't watched the MMS video yet. Do you want to know whether I'm in this viral video? I'm not going to cry over such a cheap act, and it doesn't bother me."

Meanwhile, an old video has also surfaced on internet, in which she is seen in tears and venting out her frustration over something that's disturbing. She asked why these things happens only in Bhojpuri industry and not in other industries.

Amid the alleged MMS leak controversy, Akshara and her Bhojpuri film co-star Pawan Singh's romantic video has gone viral. Viewers must be aware that the two are one of the most powerful pack couples in the Bhojpuri industry and often their video songs go viral on social media. Recently, 'Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya' from 2017 film Satya has gone viral on social media. Akshara and Pawan's sizzling chemistry has grabbed the attention of netizens.