Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari, who was seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and is currently seen in Main Hoon Aparajita, won Bigg Boss 4 beating The Great Khali and Ashmit Patel during the course of the show.

Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar, who was seen in Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Karmaphal Daata Shani, won Bigg Boss 5 in 2012. Mahek Chahal, who is currently seen in Naagin 6, was runner-up of the season.

Shilpa Shinde

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde won Bigg Boss 11. She was in the news big time for her fights with Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta in her season.

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar, who became a household name with her show Sasural Simar Ka and was seen in Sandiip Sikcand's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, won Bigg Boss 12. Her bond with cricketer Sreesanth during her season had hit headlines.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik ruled Bigg Boss 14 and she bagged the trophy. Her genuine game, no-nonsense and boss lady attitude won millions of hearts. Her husband Abhinav Shukla participated along with her and the duo was in the news as they mentioned that they contemplated divorce but later decided to participate in the Salman Khan show to give their marriage a second chance.

Tejasswi Prakash

Swaragini actress Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently seen in Naagin 6, bagged the trophy Bigg Boss 15. Many of them wanted Pratik Sehajpal to win the show, but it was Swaragini actress who won millions of hearts