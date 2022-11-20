Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Gets Support From Devoleena: ‘Getting Locked In BB House Was Her Biggest Mistake’

Salman Khan Schools Sumbul

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman schooled Sumbul for being obsessed with Shalin as it was showing her in a bad light. Although Shalin admitted having no attraction towards Sumbul, Salman urged the Imlie actress to focus on the game rather than Shalin. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor's sharp words left Sumbul in tears and the actress urged to let her go home.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Sumbul’s Decision To Do Bigg Boss 16 A Big Mistake

The incident has left everyone brimming with an opinion. Amid this, former BB contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and expressed her opinion about it in a series of tweets. She called Sumbul's decision to do the show at this stage of her life. Devoleena tweeted, '#SumbulTouqueerKhan 's probably the biggest mistake she had done getting herself locked inside the house at this stage of her life. To all her fans, let her go home. This is for her betterment. Trust me. This is just getting worse & worse'.

Devoleena Takes A Dig At Tina

Furthermore, Devoleena took a jibe at Tina Datta for taunting Sumbul every now and then. She wrote, 'I dont remember a single epi where sumbul taunting or bitching about tina. But i sadly can't say the same for tina. Since the first week she is after sumbul. Why? Because of #Sha ? Agar Sumbul ka one sided hai & shalin ko pata hai and he is not stopping'.

Sumbul Doesn’t Deserve This: Devoleena

In another tweet, Devoleena also emphasised that Tina's words can't be trusted. She also asserted that Sumbul doesn't deserve this treatment. 'Phir toh if we trust tina's words that she has 0 feelings for Sha.Phir toh idhar bhi one sided hai & so tina bhi advantage le rahi hai ?Narratives toh 1000 ban sakte hai. Just bcz #sumbul brand & face hone ka dawa nahi karti that doesnt mean she deserves this,' Devoleena added.

Devoleena Backs Sumbul

This wasn't all. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress also urged the BB team to stop crushing Sumbul's self esteem. 'Shalin baccha nahi hai jo Tina Sumbul se permission lekar baat karein. Shalin ko baat karna hota toh woh khud bhi uthkar jaa sakta hai baat karne. Why to blame #SumbulTouqueerKhan and for what,' Devoleena concluded.