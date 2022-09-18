Chahatt Khanna Opens Up About Her Name Getting Linked With Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Says She’s Laughing About It

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi’s alleged involvement in the ₹200 crore-money-laundering case concerning conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been making the headlines for quite some time now. Additionally, two more TV actors — Chahatt Khanna and Nikki Tamboli — were also brought under the scanner on Thursday, when news about them meeting the conman at Tihar Jail started circulating in the media.

Now, Chahatt has reacted to the allegations by calling it a “twisted” portrayal of reality. The actress told HT, “I have seen all the reports about my involvement. Actually, there is a lot that I want to say, but then I feel why should I have to clarify myself. It makes no sense right now (as the case is still on). It is not the time when I should or I need to clarify myself.”

Khanna went on to add that she will speak up when “the right time comes”. She further said, “I will definitely talk, not to defend myself, but to reveal what actually happened. Right now, what the media knows is just half of the whole story.” The actress, who has worked in shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Qubool Hai, is aware that several conclusions are being made, and she is not hassled about it. She says right now, she and her family are just laughing while reading all the reports.

On being quizzed if she plans on hiring a lawyer, Chahatt said, “Well, mostly people who think they have done something wrong hire a lawyer. I know what I have done. If I try to hire someone, the lawyer will also laugh at me saying 'what is this nonsense.'” She went on to add that the stuff that is emerging out is really twisted and it makes no sense for her to be hassled about it right now.