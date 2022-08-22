Charu Asopa On Being Approached For Bigg Boss 16 Along With Rajeev Sen: I Don’t Have Any Problem

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who tied the knot in 2019, have been in the news for their marital woes for many months now. The couple regularly courts the headlines for their constant fights, patch-ups, and divorce rumours. As they are mired in controversies, the duo has now been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss to participate in the upcoming season of the reality show.

According to an ETimes report, the Bigg Boss team is in touch with the two actors and is keen on getting them on board for season 16. A source associated with the show told the portal, “Yes, we have been in discussions with Charu and Rajeev. We hope that their ugly spats in the public domain won’t influence their decision to participate in the show. We hope that the two agree and sign on the dotted line soon.”

Meanwhile, Charu has also broken her silence about being approached for the reality show. She even opened up about working with Rajeev and said that she has no qualms about doing the show with her estranged husband. The actress was quoted as saying, “Yes, I have been contacted by the makers for the upcoming season but I have no clue about Rajeev. Having said that, I don’t have any problem doing a show with him. Work is work.”



Rajeev, too, has confirmed the news that he has been approached for Bigg Boss 16. On being quizzed if he will be comfortable participating with Charu on the show, he replied by saying, “So far, they have only been keen on me. They never spoke about Charu.”



The actor went on to add that he is still contemplating the offer. “I don’t know myself. I have mixed reactions to Bigg Boss from my family and friends. So, let’s see how things work out. I am still thinking about the offer,” he shared.