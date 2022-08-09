When Rajeev was asked about the picture that he shared recently, he had said, "The picture says it all." Now, Charu has revealed if the duo has patched up and also reacted to the criticism she faced for wearing sindoor amid divorce reports.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the news for personal reasons. The actors had decided to part ways and went on to accuse each other on social media and during interviews. However, the recent posts of the actors had left netizens confused. Charu had shared pictures in which she was seen wearing sindoor, on the other hand, Rajeev was seen praising Charu and he even shared a loved up picture with her. These posts made people wonder if they have patched up.

When asked about Rajeev's recent post (with her) and if they have patched up, Charu mentioned that she was unaware of the post and got to know when people shared snapshots.

Charu was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "First, it's an old picture. I had no clue about the post, as Rajeev and I have blocked each other on Instagram. I was inundated with messages and calls regarding the post. People shared screenshots of the post with me and that's how I got to know about it. I have no idea why he posted the picture because a couple of days ago, I sent him a draft for divorce by mutual consent. Rajeev, however, wanted to incorporate some changes in it and told us that he was in discussion with his lawyer. We are still waiting for his lawyer to revert. My friends told me that he spoke about me even in his vlog."

Charu too seemed confused with Rajeev's posts and said that she has no idea what's on his mind and what he wants to convey through these posts. She added that she is unable to fathom his actions, especially after levelling baseless allegations against her in the recent past.

When asked what was her reaction when people told her about the post, she said that she was shocked. She added that she and Rajeev haven't spoken about it and she doesn't know why he has posted it. Charu said that she still lives in her marital home and Rajeev keeps shuttling between Mumbai and Dubai.

Talking about the criticism she faced for wearing sindoor, she said that she is still married and not divorced yet, so, why will I not wear sindoor, especially when she is going to a temple?

When asked if there is a possibility of patch up between them, she concluded by saying, "Koi chamtkaar agar ho jaata hai toh pata nahi toh abhi mujhe aise koi chances nahi lag rahe (Only a miracle can save our marriage but I don't see any possibility of it happening). I have made up my mind. It's really funny that after casting aspersions on me and accusing me of hiding my first marriage, something like this is happening. The accusation of me hiding my marriage from him is a lie. I met him at a restaurant near his gym in Bandra to inform him about my first marriage. Today he is claiming that I kept it a secret from him. He also accused me of using the victim card. Itna sab hone ke baad yeh sab cheezein faaltu lag rahi hain (After whatever he has said about me, all of this seems futile)."