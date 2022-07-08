Charu Asopa Opens Up About Her Divorce With Rajeev Sen, Says People Think Her Decision Is ‘Wrong’

Mere Angne Mein fame Charu Asopa recently shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel where she spoke about her decision to divorce Rajeev Sen. The actress revealed that people think that her decision to divorce Rajeev is wrong. However, she stated that she is taking the step for their daughter Ziana Sen.

Charu, who recently returned to Mumbai after visiting her family in Bhilwara, said, “I know people have a lot of people have questions about me, have doubts about me. Many are thinking I am wrong but I want to say that I am taking this decision after thinking about it for a long time. I am not taking the decision in a hurry or emotionally. I am taking it consciously.”

She went on to add, "I am sure you'd understand me and continue to support me. I just want to say that things that cannot reach their destination should be left at a beautiful turn.”

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Delhi Times, Asopa had said that she sent a notice to Rajeev on June 7 seeking to part ways amicably but he replied with a counter-notice levelling accusations against her.



The actress had also said that she didn’t want to talk about their marital problems but she has been forced to talk about it now because Rajeev is spreading lies about her, which are damaging to her reputation. She confessed that she had taken the legal route as there was 'nothing left' in their marriage.

For the uninitiated, Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in the month of November last year. On the professional front, Asopa has been a part of many popular shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha to name a few.