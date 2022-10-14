Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who have been in the news for the constant problems in their marriage, have once again unfollowed each other on social media. It must be noted that this comes after their reconciliation a couple of months ago.
Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen Unfollow Each Other On Social Media Yet Again; Actress Says He Blocked Her
At one point in time, the actress had even decided to file for divorce but she had a change of heart and decided to give their marriage one more shot for the sake of their daughter, Ziana. But now, according to an ETimes report, Charu and Rajeev have unfollowed each other on social media yet again. Rajeev, on the other hand, has even deleted his recent family pictures with Charu.
A source close to the development told the portal, “Charu is finally contemplating walking out of the relationship for good. Though they came together and gave their marriage a second chance, the differences between the two seem irreconcilable. Ab dono ke beech reconciliation ki koi gunjaish hi nahi dikh rahi hai.”
Meanwhile, Charu has refused to comment on the matter. It must be noted that the actress is currently in her hometown, Bikaner to host a pre-birthday bash for Ziana.
She recently opened up about her daughter’s first birthday and said, “Ziana turns one on November 1 and we are planning to host a party in Mumbai. But before that, I wanted to have a small party in my hometown, too, with my parents and siblings. We did a whole lot of shopping, went out for dinner and had a lot of fun. My parents have been pampering their granddaughter and she loves it.”
