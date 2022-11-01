Charu Asopa Revealed That Husband Rajeev Sen Cheated On Her During Pregnancy: The Entire Family Knew About It

A few months ago, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen announced their divorce. After some time, the couple decided to call off their separation for the sake of their daughter Ziana Sen. Now, the couple has again decided to go through their divorce and go their separate ways. In a recent interview, Charu said that Rajeev was cheating on her during her pregnancy and wasn't 'emotionally' or 'financially available for their daughter.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Charu revealed that in the first few months of pregnancy, if she went somewhere or when she was in Bikaner, Rajeev would turn off the cameras in the house. When the actress asked him about it, he would brush it off by saying that Charu wants to turn the house into Bigg Boss. "This was one of the smallest things to which I did not pay much attention." She added.

Charu Asopa then went on to narrate another instance, where Rajeev left the house at morning 11 am for his gym in Bandra and returned home at night around 11 pm. On questioning, Sen would say that he saw heavy traffic on the map, so he sip coffee in cafes until the traffic was cleared. "I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses."

Charu revealed that she even talked to the family about Rajeev's infidelity. She said, "He just went to Delhi and I was moving things here and there. That's when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he was cheating on me. I shared this news with everyone, and the entire family knew about it. Whenever this would happen, I would think that I won't live here and just leave. But then somewhere I loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our first start."

The actress also claimed that Rajeev wasn't there for her during the pregnancy as well. She said that Rajeev only liked to brag about meeting Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh at the gym. Never once did he ask about his eight months, pregnant wife. Charu also said that contrary to his claims, Rajeev was never there for his daughter. "In the past 11 months. Not for once has he come for Ziana's vaccinations. Not only that, when Ziana was down with dengue, he came after two days of her hospitalization when the cannula was fixed and the medications had begun." She added, "Before coming, he booked a hotel there and would hardly spend 2 hours with Ziana and return to his hotel. If his daughter is in a hospital, why can't he stay back there? I was living there."

Tying the knot in 2019, Charu Asopa and Rajeev sen announced their separation after 3.5 years. Following the announcement, Rajeev blocked Charu on Instagram. Subsequently, the actress deleted all the photos of her soon-to-be ex-husband from all her social media accounts.