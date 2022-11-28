Chetan Bhagat Responds After Urfi Javed's ‘PERVERT' Remark, Terms Leaked WhatsApp Chats ‘FAKE'

Last week, during an event, author Chetan Bhagat expressed his opinions about reality star Urfi Javed when asked about the issue of phone addiction amongst the youth. Chetan said, "Humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai." After the video of the comments went viral, which was not well received by Urfi, she went on to share screenshots of leaked WhatsApp messages from the #MeToo movement on Instagram stories.

After Urfi shared the screenshots slamming Chetan, he addressed the controversy by posting a tweet where he did not name Urfi but said that he was not criticising anyone.

In her response to Chetan's comments at the event, Urfi uploaded screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between the two that were brought to light during the #MeToo campaign. Netizens were left perplexed as they believed the chats posted by the Bigg Boss OTT celebrity were actually Urfi's texts with Chetan.

Advertisement

Chetan Bhagat wrote in his tweet: "Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it's being spread that I have done so. It's fake. a lie." The writer further added, "Also a Non-issue. Haven't criticised anyone. And I also think there's nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career."

What Urfi Had Said

Urfi's screenshots were soon followed by a note on her Instagram story, in which she tagged Chetan. In the story, she wrote, "Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there! Blaming a woman's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80's mr @chetanbhagat. Who was distracting you when you msged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults! People like you are misguiding the youth not me. Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when they are at fault."

See How Twitter Reacted To Urfi's Claims

Since morning, Urfi has been trending on Twitter as several social media users expressed their opinions in support of the Star. Many praised Urfi for giving a befitting reply to Chetan, and some shared memes to take a shot at the author.

One of the twitter user wrote: "I might not like #urfijaved 's fashion personally but the way that woman absolutely destroyed Chetan Bhagat. Full points. Mazza aa gaya. More power to you Queen."

Another user wrote, "I actually think #urfijaved is so relevant right now. she is fearless and calling out predators. let's take a moment to applaud her for giving Chetan bhagat a slap back."