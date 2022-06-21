Chhavi Mittal Posts Heartfelt Note For Son Arham, Appreciates His Support During Her Breast-Cancer Journey

Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, recently underwent breast cancer surgery. The actress has emerged as an inspiration as she has since been chronicling her journey on social media to spread awareness. Chhavi regularly updates her fans and followers about her health by sharing a series of posts and now, she has penned a long appreciation note for her son Arham who supported her throughout the illness.

The actress posted a bunch of adorable pictures with her son and wrote, "The story of my fight with cancer is incomplete if I don’t mention the part this little man played in it. Amongst the things I did to prep for the surgery, what I dreaded the most was to tell @arhamhussein that I won’t be around for a while. But coming from a baby who hadn’t even completed 3 years then, it was a surprisingly unexpected reaction! For somebody who cried every single morning before I left for office, suddenly became a big boy!”

She went on to add, “Not only did he not cry in my absence, he even behaved well with his care givers who I had stationed in my absence. And when I got back from the hospital and needed to recover, he made sure to remind me every now and then to not pick him up since I was hurt.”

Chhavi even said that he used to press her feet with his little hands whilst hugging her with utmost care. As soon as the actress shared the heartfelt message, many fans and celebrity friends showered love on the actress and her son whilst wishing her good health. Check out the full note below:

Meanwhile, it must be noted that the actress recently completed her radiotherapy sessions and informed her followers by posting a long inspiring message. Chhavi also spoke about her struggles with Radiotherapy in a recent interview as well. She spoke about pain that keeps increasing as the day goes along and how sometimes the fatigue is unbearable.