Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Sizzles In Red Hot Dress As She Gets Mushy With Hubby. Fans Have A Complaint

Instagram is on fire and we have only one person to blame. We are talking about Shraddha Arya. The Kundali Bhagya actress has created ripples with her smoking hot avatar at a Christmas party. After celebrating the festive season with her husband Rahul Nagal and her co-stars, the TV diva shared two stunning pictures on social media, leaving everyone awestruck.

SHRADDHA ARYA STUNS IN RED HOT DRESS

The popular TV star hosted a Christmas bash at her house, inviting her close friends from the industry. From Surpriya Shukla to Anjum Fakih, several stars attended the fun-filled house party at Shraddha Arya's apartment in Mumbai.

The actress gave us a glimpse of the celebrations by sharing a series of photos on her official Instagram handle. She enjoyed romantic moments with her husband Rahul Nagal while celebrating the festive season.

Shraddha Arya slipped into a red hot dress, looking radiant as ever. She oozed swag and panache while striking a pose for the camera, making everyone gush over her style. Her make-up and hair were on point, which enhanced her overall look.

Advertisement

If you are looking for a red dress for the New Year 2023 party, you need to take inspiration from Shraddha Arya.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SHRADDHA ARYA?

Shraddha Arya is currently seen as Preeta in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. She has been playing the lead role in the show since the past five years.

The TV diva will be seen in a special appearance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The romantic drama co-starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will hit the silver screens next year.

What do you have to say about Shraddha Arya's Christmas look? Do share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates.