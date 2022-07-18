It's time for the celebrities to put on their dancing shoes again as COLORS returns with its flagship celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners.
COLORS Returns With The Most Loved Celebrity Dance Reality Show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
While there has been a lot of anticipation around who will take on the judges’ panel, filmmaker Karan Johar and timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene have been roped in and will return as judges. Joining them the International artist Nora Fatehi after her recent stint in Dance Deewane Juniors. Showcasing an illustrious panel of judges and a star-studded line-up of contestants, the 10th season is going to be 10 times bigger, more glamorous, and entertaining.
Madhuri Dixit Nene said, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a huge platform for all the celebrities to connect with their fans and showcase their unseen dance avatar. I have witnessed many non-dancers evolve into great dancers on the show and have an incredible transformation journey. Having judged four seasons in the past, this show holds a very special place in my heart, and it feels like a homecoming to me. With Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi joining in, it is going to be a house on fire, and I am eagerly looking forward to it."
Karan Johar said, “Nothing gives me more joy than to be a part of a show that is a one-stop destination for impeccable dance, glamour, and entertainment. 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ has been one of the most beloved dance reality shows of our country. It is my first reality show as a judge and has been a huge part of my television journey. I am excited to return on this show and join Madhuri and Nora on the judges’ panel. Brace yourselves, as this upcoming season promises to flood your screens with fabulous performances and endless entertainment.”
Nora Fatehi says, “Life has come full circle for me as I take on the role of a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa after being a former contestant. It is every artist's dream to share the screen with the epitome of dance and grace - Madhuri Dixit and it still feels surreal that I will be joining her on the judge's panel along with Karan Johar. I have great respect for Karan Johar, whether it’s his filmmaking or his style and therefore it’s wonderful to share a platform with him. It is definitely an exciting new chapter that I am incredibly elated about and looking forward to."
Jhalak Dikhla Jaa to air soon on COLORS.
