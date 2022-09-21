Comedian Sunil Pal On Raju Srivastava: When He Laughed, It Seemed The World Is Alright

From having a heart attack in the gym to being on a ventilator in AIIMS hospital, legendary comedian Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) was fighting a month-long battle for life. Unfortunately, the battle ended when he breathed his last today (September 21). As soon as the news of his demise broke out, the digital space was flooded with comments of disbelief and condolences. Many of Raju's colleagues and peers expressed their sadness on various social media handles. One of the most prominent among them was his The Great Indian Laughter Challenge co-contestant, colleague, and life-long friend, Sunil Pal.

Ever since Pal heard that Raju was admitted to the hospital, he stayed in touch with the Srivastava family. In an interview with Indian Express, Sunil said that he kept trying to understand how everything happened so suddenly, as Raju always stayed fit. He always prayed for him and is in disbelief about his demise. He added, "I was, like everybody, hoping for a miracle. He fought this battle for a long time. Somehow, I still remember his fun side. I can hear his laughter in my mind. When he laughed, it seemed the world is alright."

Remembering their stint at The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Pal said that although he won, Raju Srivastava was his mentor in all senses. He was a school of comedy that everyone looked up to. He would handle every situation in life, be it happy or sad, with a joke. He quipped, "I'm sure he's making jokes on his death from heaven even right now." Sunil shared how Raju would write and share jokes with him. Although he was senior to Pal, he was always open to feedback and asked for an honest opinion. He would even know when a person fake-laughs at his jokes.

Talking about Raju Srivastava's gold-hearted nature, Sunil shared that he was not someone who would work only for himself but strongly believed in giving back to the community. He said, "Raju Bhai would treat his juniors with love and encouragement. He helped them find gigs. He even aided them financially and made sure that they are paid on time and paid well. He brought a lot of good changes in the comedy circle."

Sunil stated that he will only remember Raju Srivastava as a happy person who made everyone happy, claiming that the whole comedy fraternity will miss him. "I am sad that the new generation of comedians will never be able to watch him perform live. We'll miss his jokes."