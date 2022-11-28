Shalin Bhanot has emerged as one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 16. While he continues to make waves for his equation with Tina Datta inside the house, his former wife Dalljiet Kaur has expressed her displeasure over him using their son Jaydon’s name every now and then.
Dalljiet Kaur Expresses Displeasure Over Shalin Bhanot Dragging Their Son’s Name During Arguments In Bigg Boss
It must be noted that Dalljiet is currently traveling and hasn’t been watching the show on a regular basis. However, the actress who has disassociated herself from watching Bigg Boss is mighty about Shalin swearing by Jaydon’s name over every fight and argument on the show.
The actress released a statement through her associate and it reads as follows: "As someone who represents her, I would like to let all of our media friends know that Dalljiet and I spoke briefly on the issue of Jaydon’s name being brought up in the house by Shalin over every fight and argument wherein he swears by Jaydon’s name every now and then."
The statement went on to add, “Dalljiet expressed her concern strongly that she is definitely not comfortable with her son’s name being dragged into every argument and more so, Shalin “swearing” on his name with so much ease. As a mother she instinctively wants to protect her child, hence she strongly would like to show her displeasure on this. She hopes this stops and the housemates in some way make him realize this. As a father, he has every right to take Jaydon’s name but not to use it in such a manner.”
For the unversed, Dalljiet and Shalin got married in 2009 and parted ways in 2015. Earlier, the actress had slammed Shalin for claiming that they best friends on national television. Kaur, who has made it very clear on multiple occasions that she has no relationship with Bhanot, has no interest in being associated with her ex-husband’s stint on the controversial reality show.
