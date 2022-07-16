Dance Deewane Juniors' grand finale will be aired this weekend. The channel has been sharing interesting promos of the show from semi-finale and finale episodes, which will be graced by special guests, Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash and Aamir Khan. While Ranbir and Vaani will be seen promoting their upcoming film Shamshera, Aamir will be promoting his film Laal Singh Chaddha.

In the promo shared by Colors TV, Ranbir and judge of the show Neetu Kapoor will be remembering late actor Rishi Kapoor and will be grooving to his evergreen songs like 'Dard-E-Dil-Dard-E-Jigar' and 'Hoga Tumse Pyaara Kaun'. Vaani Kapoor and choreographer/judge Marzi Pestonji were seen cheering for the mother-son duo.