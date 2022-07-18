Aditya told Times Of India that he is extremely happy that he won the show, but he is also sad that his friends on the show couldn't win. The eight-year-old missed his father as he had to return to his hometown Surat some time ago, but added that his mother was with him throughout. He said that he spoke to his father as soon as he won the trophy and he is very proud of him. He added that his mother too, is very excited.

The popular dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors came to an end. The grand finale was held yesterday (July 17), which was graced by Aamir Khan. Aditya Patil, who was a part of choreographer Pratik Utekar's group beat All Stars group, Prateek Kumar Naik and Geet Kaur Bagga, and was declared as the winner. The eight-year-old took home Rs 20 Lakh cash prize along with the trophy.

Aditya dedicated his win to his grandfather and also revealed what he plans to do with the prize money. He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It was my grandfather's wish to see me winning the show and I dedicate this trophy to him. He is very happy. I would like to thank Prateek sir who motivated, pushed, supported and taught me dance because of him I am the winner. I will give the winning amount to my grandfather and we will buy a big house."

The eight-year-old is a big fan of Tiger Shroff and said that meeting him was a dream come true because of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Pratik also expressed his happiness and said, "The last three-four months have been very memorable. When our journey started we had our gang and we started from top 15. We had five contestants including solos, groups, duos and at that time we had not planned till how far we will go in the show, but I think it's Aditya's dedication and hard work that he has won the show. We didn't expect that he will be the title owner, our aim was whenever he goes on the stage, he should give his best and then wherever the ride takes us."

Dance Deewane Juniors was hosted by Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal too graced the show along with superstar Aamir Khan and other Colors' shows actors.

