DCW Chief Gets Rape Threats After Demanding Sajid Khan’s Exit From Bigg Boss 16

Sajid Khan's entry on Bigg Boss 16 has been sparked a debate in the society every since the popular reality show went on air early this month. The social media has been abuzz with tweets expressing their disappointment over Sajid's entry in the show owing to the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him during the MeToo movement. Following this, Delhi Commission For Women panel chief Swati Maliwal had written a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding Sajid Khan's removal from Bigg Boss 16. And now, as per the recent update, Swati Maliwal has claimed that she has been receiving rape threats after seeking Sajid's exit from the show.

Talking about the matter, the DCW Chief to ANI, "Ten females had made severe sexual harassment allegations against (director & Bigg Boss contestant) Sajid Khan in #MeToo campaign. Sajid Khan had asked a few minors to strip naked during auditions to get a role in his movies Housefull 4 & Humshakals. I submitted a complaint to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to remove him from the show immediately, take action against Bigg Boss & probe all complaints. No action on my complaint yet. I've been receiving rape threats on raising this issue; complaint filed to Delhi Police".