Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Malkhan Singh AKA Deepesh Bhan passed away today (July 23) while playing cricket in Mumbai. After falling unconscious on the field, he was rushed to the nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Ever since the news about his death came out, many netizens, as well as celebs, expressed shock over his demise.
Deepesh Bhan Is No More: Shubhangi Atre Confirms Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain Star Died Of Brain Haemorrhage
Amidst all, recently, Deepesh's co-star from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Shubhangi Atre mourned his death and revealed the reason behind his demise. The actress who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the show, revealed that Deepesh Bhan died of a brain haemorrhage.
Shubhangi Atre informed ETimes TV, "I stay in the same building and right now I am at his house. Initially, we were told it is heart fail but now we are being informed it is brain hemorrhage. He went to play cricket with his friends in the morning and collapsed on the ground." Shubhangi also said that he was absolutely fine and he was playing cricket today morning.
Apart from Shubhangi Atre, Kavita Kaushik who worked with Deepesh Bhan in FIR also mourned his death on Twitter. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain makers have also shared their statement over his demise. Well, Deepesh's demise left everyone heartbroken. For the unversed, he is survived by his wife and a son.
Talking about Deepesh Bhan, he had acted in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, FIR and so on.
