Shubhangi and Vidisha broke down into tears at the prayer meet remembering the late actor. Shubhangi was seen consoling Deepesh's wife.

Deepesh Bhan, who played the role of Malkhan Singh in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor, passed away on July 23. The actor's sudden demise left his family friends and co-stars in a state of shock. On July 25 at 5 pm, a prayer meet was organised by his close friends and family members. The late actor's BGPH co-stars Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, Rohitashav Gaur, Nirmal Soni and FIR co-star Kiku Sharda attended the prayer meet.

Vidisha spoke to the media about the tragic news and said that she was numb when she got to know that he is no more. She said that although she recently joined the show, he was one of those who was really close to her. She recalled how he used to greet him on the sets. She called him young, positive and lively person. Vidisha said that he was healthy and did not indulge into any bad habits like smoking, drinking.

Late actor's friend, Zain Khan spoke to the media about the former's last moments and revealed how he collapsed after playing cricket. He said it is devastating as he lost his friend in his arms.

Zain was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "It was 7.20 in the morning. We used to live in the same building. He came running to me and wanted to go to play. He usually never played on a Saturday as he had call time. But that day he had a late shoot. He used to be very supportive of me. We used to discuss work. He was in the bowling team, I was in batting. He bowled for an over and came to me to take the cap. He just collapsed on my feet and I could sense his breath fading. I was in shock and I had never seen him like that."

He added, "He has always been very active. I never saw him keeping unwell. He would make all laugh. We were all numb. We called an ambulance but were losing out on time. We didn't want to wait, so took our car and rushed him to the hospital. But he was declared brought dead. I won't be able to cope up with it. Media keeps calling me and I am in pain reliving that moment. Losing a friend in my arm, it's a devastating feeling."

Zain said that Deepesh's kid Meet is small and calls him chachu. Zain added that Deepesh wanted his son to become a singer, but now all of that will remain a dream. He added that he will try to something for Meet and he will fulfil this for the late actor.

Zain also requested people to stop spreading rumours about him over exerting himself in the gym and to be sensitive. He said, "Deepesh was a well-educated person. He knew how much to workout. So don't spread these rumours. Please be sensitive."