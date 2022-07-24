Deepesh Bhan, who played the role of Malkhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, passed away on Saturday (July 23). The actor was 41 and is survived by his wife and one-year-old son. Deepesh’s sudden demise has left his fans and co-stars completely heartbroken and shattered.

The actor's last rites were held today at Hindu Crematorium at Mira-Bhayandar in Mumbai. All of Bhan’s co-stars were at the Crematorium to pay him their last respect. Vaibhav Mathur, who plays Teeka in Bhabiji, shot his maximum scenes with Deepesh as they were known as the Teeka-Malkhan duo on the show. Vaibhav burst into tears in front of the camera whilst remembering his late friend.

Charu Malik also got emotional and choked while talking about Deepesh and said he was her best friend. The actress, who is also part of the sitcom, told ETimes TV, "I have lost my best friend today. I had my maximum scenes with him in the show. I am falling short of words. I feel as if we were shooting and the director has called it a cut. I am unable to speak."

Meanwhile, Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour were also present for Bhan's last rites. Aamir Ali and Sandeep Anand, who worked with Deepesh in FIR and May I Come In Madam respectively, were also spotted at the crematorium for Deepesh's last rites.