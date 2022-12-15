Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Bridal Attire Has A SPECIAL Connection With Deepika Padukone; DEETS Inside

Devoleena Bhattacharjee made the headlines recently as she tied the knot in a hush hush wedding. For the uninitiated, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress got hitched to beau Shahnawaz Shaikh in a court marriage. It was an intimate ceremony with their respective families and close friends in presence. Ever since the news of Devoleena's wedding surfaced, pics from her big day are going viral on social media. Besides, everyone one has been in awe of Devoleena's bridal look. But did you know her bridal attire had a connection with Deepika Padukone?

Wondering what? Well, just like the Pathaan actress, Devoleena also had a special message for written on her bridal dupatta. To note, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress had opted for a heavily embroidered red saree which she had paired with a matching dupatta which was decorated with golden beads at the border. Interestingly, Devoleena's bridal dupatta had a special message embroidered on the border which read as, "Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava". To recall, Deepika Padukone also had the same message embroidered on her bridal dupatta during her Sindhi wedding.

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's wedding pics:

Meanwhile, the new bride is beaming with joy as she starts her new life with her main man. She penned a heartfelt note for Shahnawaz as he introduced him to the world. Devoleena wrote, "And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu "CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA".

Interestingly, Devoleena's BFF Vishal Singh was also among the limited guests of the wedding. He also penned a special note for the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and wrote, "I don't have words to tell you what you mean to me . Wish you guys all the love n luck for a new beginning. I am so lucky to have you in my life and for all the fans Devish forever. love you both". To note, Devoleena and Vishal had first shared the screen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and hit out instantly. In fact, there were rumours about the duo dating each other. But Devoleena and Vishal's friendship remained unfazed by the rumours.