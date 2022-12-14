Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares FIRST Pic As A Bride As She Flaunts Her Kaleeras

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who became a household name with her stint in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, aces the art of making the headlines. The actress is often seen grabbing eyeballs for her impressive acting skills and stunning fashion sense. In fact, as Devoleena is quite active on social media, each of her posts on Instagram tends to go viral in no time. Interestingly, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant took the social media as she shared pics from her haldi ceremony. Yes! Devoleena is getting married and it has got her fans excited.

And now, Devoleena is once again making the headlines as she has shared her first pic giving a glimpse of her bridal look. Taking to her Instagram story, Devoleena shared a monochromatic pic of herself dressed in a heavily embroidered red outfit, completed the look with a simple maang tika and a choker necklace and had covered her face with a mask. Soon she shared another video wherein the happy bride was beaming with joy as she flaunted her kaleeras while she was in the car. In another pic, bride Devoleena also shared the pic of her bridal mehendi as she is set to tie the knot today.

Advertisement

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's bridal pics:

To note, as Devoleena's hush hush wedding news is making the headlines, there are speculations about who is the actress getting married to. Well, Devoleena has kept her personal life under the wraps and is yet to introduce her main man. Meanwhile, her chemistry with her BFF Vishal Singh continues to make the headlines. In fact, the actor was a part of Devoleena's haldi ceremony as well and even shared a fun video with the bride as they enjoyed the ceremony to the fullest.

To note, Devoleena and Vishal were seen sharing the screen for the first time in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and ever since then there have been rumours about the duo dating each other. However, neither of them confirmed the rumours. In fact, with her haldi pics going viral, fans even speculated if she is marrying Vishal Singh. But looks like fans will have to wait for a while till Devoleena introduces her partner.