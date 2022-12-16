New Bride Devoleena Bhattacharjee Brutally Trolled For Dancing On Patli Kamariya After Wedding: 'Overacting'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been hogging all the attention ever since she got married. After staying tight-lipped about her wedding, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress finally introduced her husband Shahnawaz Sheikh on social media. The TV diva, who got hitched in a court marriage, recreated a popular number in an Instagram reel on Friday (December 16) for her fans. However, the new bride got brutally trolled for posting a dance video.

DEVOLEENA TROLLED FOR DANCE VIDEO AFTER WEDDING

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant grooved to the beats of the viral song Patli Kamariya along with her husband Shahnawaz Sheikh and friends. The new bride, who was dressed in a beautiful red saree, danced on the beats of the popular number. While the actress had a blast, a certain section of social media users expressed their displeasure over her dance.

When Devoleena's friend Vishal Singh posted the video, little did he know that the actress would get trolled for it. The Saathiya star posted the video on Instagram and added laughter emojis. Check out the video right here!

Users were not impressed with her dance moves and accused her of 'overacting'. One user commented, "Yarr inko shaadi me aise video banene ka tume kese mil jata he" while another commented, "Why is she overacting?"

WHO'S DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE'S HUSBAND?

The Bengali beauty tied the knot with Shahnawaz Sheikh on December 14, 2022. The two lovebirds dated each other for a while before taking their relationship to the next level. The couple got hitched in a court marriage, ditching a traditional wedding.

Shahnawaz, who is Devoleena's gym trainer, often featured in her photos and videos on Instagram. The actress had refrained from opening about personal life before taking nuptial vows with her partner.