Devoleena Bhattacharjee Flaunts Her Engagement Ring In Style As She Ties The Knot With Her Boyfriend; See Pic

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been all over the news today. After all, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has tied the knot with her boyfriend in a hush hush wedding. To note, Devoleena's wedding news surfaced after she shared beautiful images from her Haldi ceremony. In fact, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant shared her bridal pics on social media which took the internet by a storm. As Devoleena's wedding continues to make the headlines, there have been speculations about her groom. Interestingly, she also gave a glimpse of her husband which has been grabbing eyeballs.

Taking to her instagram story, Devoleena shared a pic focussing on her hand placed on her husband's hand. They had placed the hands on the groom's lap and it appeared like he had opted for a wine coloured suit for the big day. Interestingly, Devoleena also focussed on her and her husband's engagement rings. To note, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has ditched the expensive and massive diamond ring, and opted for a gold ring which had a small diamond in the centre. On the other hand, Devoleena's husband's ring also featured a fold ring which was also decorated by a medium size diamond.

Take a look at Devoleena's engagement ring:

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Devoleena's wedding was a publicity gimmick and that the wedding pics were probably from a shoot. However, one of her BFFs had exclusively told Filmibeat that Devoleena had a court marriage. In fact, Vishal Singh had also shared a pic of himself with the happy bride post her wedding ceremony wherein the two were seen posing happily for the camera.

As Devoleena's wedding pics are going viral, fans have been speculating about her husband. The actress had dropped hints about dating a businessman early this year. Talking about her wedding plans back then, Devoleena had told Hindustan Times, "The thing is that we are taking a little time for ourself right now. He is also busy with his work. And I am also caught up with my professional commitments. As soon as we settle down in our work front a little, then we will be ready to get married".