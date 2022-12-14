New Bride Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Mangalsutra Is A Tribute To Her Free Spirit; Here’s A Proof

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been all over the headlines today and rightfully so. The actress, who became a household name with her stint in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has tied the knot today with her boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh. Devoleena got hitched in a court marriage. It was an intimate ceremony which was attended by the couple's respective families and close friends. Interestingly, as the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant is quite active on social media, she has been sharing beautiful pics from her D-Day on social media. Among these, Devoleena's mangalsutra is grabbing a lot of eyeballs as it appears to be a tribute to her free spirit.

To note, Devoleena is a person who wears her heart on the sleeves. She is known for voicing her opinions and believes in living life on her own terms. And while her free spirited adn independent personality often win millions of hearts, she made sure to incorporate the same in her mangalsutra as well. Wondering how? Well, the 37 year old actress got a special mangalsutry wherein the diamond pendant was given the beautiful shape of a wings highlighting her free spirit.

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mangalsutra pic: