Newlywed Devoleena Bhattacharjee Receives Support From Kajal Pisal Amid ‘Love Jihad' Troll: ‘Kindly, worry....

Television's popular actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee wed her longtime boyfriend and gym trainer Shahnawaz Shaikh in a hush-hush ceremony this week. Her wedding has been creating much buzz on the internet, as it has become a topic for the trolls who are shamelessly targeting the actress. Many didn't even hesitate to term her marriage "love jihad," while some compared it to the horrific Aftab Poonawala case.

However, Devoleena did not hesitate to call out these trolls. The television personality has now received support from another fellow actress, Kajal Pisal. For the unaware, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, popularly known as Gopi Bahu, and her boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh opted for a court marriage amid a close-knit ceremony with family members and friends. Ever since the actress announced her marriage on social media, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has been receiving harsh and hateful comments for marrying a man who follows Islam.

DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE TROLLED FOR MARRYING A MUSLIM

Several people compared her marriage to the Aftab Poonawala case, and one social media user shared images of a fridge and a bag that were used to dispose of victim Shraddha Walker's cut body pieces. The comment read: "Many Many Congratulations... Hamare Taraf se apko Free gift." However, Devoleena was quick to hit back, saying, "Pictures bhej k kya faaida. Kharido aur bhejo. Return gift mein washing machine bhejti hun pakka dimaag aur mann dono ka kachra saaf hojayega. I hope so. Take care. #toxic."

KAJAL PISAL SUPPORTS DEVOLEENA

And now, telly actress Kajal Pisal has come out in Devoleena Bhattacharjee's support. Sharing a photo of Devoleena's wedding along with the troll comment in her tweet, Kajal wrote, "Dear trolls, I understand an actor's life is not private but we can certainly decide whom to marry and spend our life with. I am sure you'll too have the privilege. In case you'll don't; still trolling someone so inhumanely is not acceptable. Kindly, worry about your life and I am sure you all will have better things to do in life instead of deciding on gift kya de. Live and please let others live"

Check out her tweet below:-

She concluded her tweet by expressing love for Devoleena and wrote, "More power to you, love and wishes."

Meanwhile, Devoleena has taken a stand for herself and hit back at the trolls for shaming her for marrying someone outside her religion. On Saturday, the actress shared videos of herself getting ready as a traditional Assamese bride for her reception. She looked gorgeous in a white and gold saree with red work and accessorised it with a pure gold choker and heavy neckpieces.