Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee Ties The Knot; Shares First Pics With Her Groom
Devoleena Bhattacharjee has tied the knot today. Devoleena, who became a household name with her stint in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, made the headlines recently after she shared her haldi pics on social media. Ever since then there have been massive buzz about her wedding. And now, Devoleena is once again making the headlines as she has finally tied the knot today. Yes! Indian television's Gopi Bahu is married now and has become a real life bahu. The actress, who is quite active on social media, shared the first glimpses of her wedding on her Instagram stories.
For her wedding day, Devoleena opted for a heavily embroidered red outfit which was paired with a matching dupatta with a hint of golden on it. She had completed the bridal look with a diamond maang tika and choker necklace and a golden chain. The new bride was also seen flaunting her diamond mangalsutra. In another pic, Devoleena gave a glimpse of her groom and shared a pic of their hands. Interestingly, the bride and the groom have opted for a gold and diamond ring for their engagement. As of now, Devoleena hasn't revealed the details about her husband.
Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's wedding pics:
Earlier, Devoleena had shared her haldi pics which also took social media by a storm
