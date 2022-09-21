Dheeraj Dhoopar Opts Out Of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 After Three Weeks Of The Season - Reports

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who appeared as one of the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, has now decided quit the show. The actor had recently revealed that his wife Vinny Arora motivated him to do both the dance reality show and his daily soap, Sherdil Shergill. Dheeraj and his wife were also blessed with a baby boy on August 10 this year.

Dhoopar was finding it difficult to juggle between his two shows whilst also managing his responsibility of being a new father. According to a Telly Chakkar report, the Kundali Bhagya fame actor has now decided to opt out of the dance competition just three weeks after the show went on air. Reportedly, his decision to leave Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 was due to medical reasons.

In an earlier interview, Dhoopar also shared that he has several bruises and injuries right from the practice of the first performance. However, his hard work and dedication to his dance performances were appreciated by the judges and his fans. The news of the actor leaving the competition will surely come as a massive disappointment for his fandom as they were rooting for him to win the season.

Judge Madhuri Dixit had also praised Dheeraj for performing his duties responsibly but the physical strain seems to have caught up with the actor. He had earlier opined that this hustle is part and parcel of being an actor. Dheeraj told Pinkvilla, "Doing two-two shows is exhausting, It takes a toll on my health sometimes but yes, it's a part of the process, of my career. With 2 shows, God gave me a stress-buster, my son. I feel guilty for not being able to spend much time with him but when I go back to him, I forget everything. I feel relaxed and there's no stress. I forget all the pain, and I just want to be with him. At the end of the day, I feel great."

He went on to add, "Professionally, it's the love of my fans. When I left Kundali Bhagya, they were a little disappointed that they won't get to see me on the screen soon. They were waiting for Sherdil Shergill to go on air, and finally, we've also got the release date (September 26) now."