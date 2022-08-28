Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares His Excitement Of Welcoming A Baby Boy; Talks About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Talking about welcoming a baby, Dheeraj told BT, "The feeling is yet to sink in, but yes, I am very happy and proud. Vinny and I have been married for six years and so it was time to add another member to our family. When I hold my child, I forget everything else - work, shooting, sets, shows and just feel blessed that I am holding my little one. Even if I am very tired at the end of the day, the minute I return home and see him, everything else seems trivial. I forget the entire world."

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen in Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10 and new show Sheirdil Sheirgill. Dheeraj and his actress-wife Vinny Arora became parents to a baby boy on August 10. The actor shared his excitement of welcoming a baby boy and spoke about the dance reality show.

He was all praised for his actress-wife Vinny and said that he is also thankful to her. Dheeraj called her backbone and said that she has been managing home front without complaining.

Dheeraj said, "Vinny has always been my backbone and if it weren't for handing the home front, I would not be here sitting and talking to people on the sets of Jhalak. Vinny has managed everything wonderfully and she never complains and happily manages everything at home. Currently, due to my shooting for Jhalak, I am not able to spend much time with my baby but I was told that the first four months the baby needs the mother more. So, Jhalak will be over by then and I will be able to focus more on the fatherly duties then."

The actor will also be seen in new show Sherdil Shergill, regarding the same, he said that his focus currently is on dancing and he feels that there is very good talent around and people need to work on their craft and talent everyday. He said that SS is also a different show and adventurous and concluded by saying that people will see him in a different avatar completely.