Dheeraj took to his Instagram handle and shared the good news with his friends and fans by sharing an adorable note and a beautiful monochrome picture from their maternity shoot. While Vinny was seen flaunting her baby bump and Dheeraj was hugging her from behind.

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and his actress-wife Vinny Arora are blessed with baby boy today (August 10). The couple took to social media to announce the same.

He captioned the pictures as, "It's a BOY #babydhoopar." The note read as, "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10/8/22, Proud parents Vinny and Dheeraj." As soon as the actor shared the news, he was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and his friends from the industry.

Take a look at a few comments!

Vikas Kalantri: Congratulations bhai @dheerajdhoopar & @vinnyaroradhoopar welcome to the club and lots of love to the little one ❤️🤗.

Advertisement Advertisement

Shiny Doshi: Wohhhooooo congratulations guys🤗❤️ loads of love to the little one. See you super soon❤️🥂.

Supriya Shukla: God bless🙏... Love to 3of u... Mumma-Papa... N little angel🤗🤗🤗.

Drashti Dhami: Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Adaa Khan: Congratulations ❤️.

Ridhima Pandit: Wowwwww ❤️ congratulations you two ❤️❤️❤️.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Confirmed Contestants List: Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa & Others To Participate

Meanwhile, in his interview, the actor had said that he was crazily looking forward to becoming a father. Dheeraj had told Bollywood Life, "I think Shah Rukh had only said that when you become a parent, that is the only thing you want to be and you want to be with your child, you don't want to be anywhere else. So, I am looking forward to that kind of emotion to come out from me."