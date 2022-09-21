Dheeraj Dhoopar Was Hesitant To Take Up 2 Shows Together But Wife Vinny Pushed Him; He Calls Her His Critic

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who quit Kundali Bhagya, is currently seen in popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. This is the first time he is trying his luck in the reality space and he has been quite successful in it, as he is praised not just by his audience, but also by judges- Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi for his excellent performances.

The actor will also be seen in new show Sherdil Shergill alongside Surbhi Chandna. He is currently juggling between two shows. Talking about the same, the actor said that he was hesitant to take up two shows together with the baby coming in, but it was his wife Vinny, who pushed him. He said that she asked him to get the trophy (Jhalak) for her and he called her his critic.

