DID Super Moms 3 Judge Urmila Matondkar Has THIS To Say About Sob Stories Promoted On Reality Shows

As we all know, Famous Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar is all set to judge the upcoming dance reality show, DID Super Moms Season 3. For the unversed, another Bollywood star Bhagyashree would also be judging the show. Well, the Satya actress is quite excited to judge the show.

Reality shows have often been criticised for allegedly promoting sob stories about the contestants. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Urmila Matondkar reacted to reports of reality shows promoting sob stories. The actress said, "I don't know about other reality shows but with this show what we are trying to do is we are going to show stories of the contestants because without that we won't be able to show their journeys. And why not? People should know their journey and the hard work they have put in. Having said that I also want to say that the contestants you are going to see on the show, they are here because of their talent and not because of their stories. So if you get to see contestants with a very emotional background in the show, their stories are not the reason why they have succeeded or gone ahead in the show. We have made sure that only those people who are talented enough, they go ahead."

Urmila Matondkar further added that she struggled a lot in her career. She feels TV is challenging as far as time is concerned. The Rangeela actress also revealed that she had no Godfather or any filmy background when she entered the film industry.

"I came from a simple lower-middle-class background, I came into movies and by the grace of God and the audience's love and support, I had a great, brilliant journey. As far as timings are concerned we are having so much fun on the sets while shooting, we are only laughing, cracking jokes, dancing and eating. Pata he nahi chalta waqt kaise Nikal jaata hai," Urmila added.

Talking about Urmila Matondkar, the diva has acted in several movies such as Satya, Rangeela, Chamatkar, Aflatoon, Bhoot, Jungle and so on.